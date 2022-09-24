Allworth Financial LP Has $1.17 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 33,145.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,059,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,962,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 338,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.