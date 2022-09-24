Allworth Financial LP Has $1 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

