Allworth Financial LP Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

