Allworth Financial LP Has $655,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

