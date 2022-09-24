Allworth Financial LP Has $702,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,968,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

