Allworth Financial LP Has $769,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 82,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

