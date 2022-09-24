Allworth Financial LP Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 526.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3,961.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

