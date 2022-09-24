Allworth Financial LP Has $928,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.06. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

