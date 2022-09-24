Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $56.83.

