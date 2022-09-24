Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,122 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $494.85 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.