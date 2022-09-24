Allworth Financial LP Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

