Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,634 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

