Allworth Financial LP Purchases 397 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $173.08.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

