Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 95,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 57,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

