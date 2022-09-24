Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.75.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

