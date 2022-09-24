Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

