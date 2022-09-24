Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 37,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

