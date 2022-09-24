Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.11 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.