Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

