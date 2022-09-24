Allworth Financial LP Sells 329 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

