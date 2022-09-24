Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,576 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 107,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

