Allworth Financial LP Sells 430 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

