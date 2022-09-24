Allworth Financial LP Sells 683 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 254,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NOBL stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

