Allworth Financial LP Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

