Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

PAYX opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

