Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.60

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.60 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 173913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,486,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.