Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.10 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

