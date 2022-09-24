Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.