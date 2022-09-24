Amalgamated Bank Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

