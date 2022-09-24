Amalgamated Bank Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.8 %

BBWI stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.