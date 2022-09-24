Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,591 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

