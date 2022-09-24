Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF opened at $79.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.