Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,006 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GATX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GATX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

