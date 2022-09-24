Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,820 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

