Amalgamated Bank Sells 803 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bunge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 4.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NYSE:BG opened at $83.19 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

