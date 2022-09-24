Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,714.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

