Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,035.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,562.6% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 45,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,608.6% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,182.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 5,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,714.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

