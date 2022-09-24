American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.