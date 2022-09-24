American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

