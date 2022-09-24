Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

