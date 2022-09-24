Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 626 Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

