Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

