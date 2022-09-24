Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canandaigua National Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.