Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canandaigua National Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
