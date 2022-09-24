Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,665,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $295,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 879,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,087,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

