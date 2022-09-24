Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

