Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

