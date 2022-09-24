Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.78. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

