Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 145,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Apple by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 57,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

