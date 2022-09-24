Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

