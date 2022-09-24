Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

